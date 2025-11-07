Photo exhibition by MNS in Navi Mumbai shows 'discrepancies' in voters' list

Thane, Nov 7 (PTI) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday held a one-day photo exhibition in Navi Mumbai to expose "discrepancies and flaws" in the voters' lists of local citizens.

Among other things, the exhibition displayed that in the list, the residential addresses of some of the voters were shown as the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner's bungalow, a road and a public toilet.

MNS leader Amit Thackeray inaugurated the exhibition, titled 'Fake Voters of Navi Mumbai', at Vashi. It was organised by party spokesperson and its Navi Mumbai city unit president Gajanan Kale.

Opposition parties in Maharashtra have been demanding rectification in "faulty" electoral rolls. On November 1, the MVA constituents, along with MNS, held a protest march - 'Satyacha Morcha' (march for truth) - against alleged irregularities in the voters list.

The exhibition showed that 127 voters had the civic chief's house as their address, while several others had Sulabh Shauchalaya public toilet as the place of residence. Also, 288 voters were registered under a single mobile number in Kopar Khairane.

In Seawoods, several voters were listed as residing "near the village lake".

Speaking after the inauguration, Thackeray said, "The Election Commission has turned a blind eye to these irregularities. They have decided to hold (local bodies) elections now. But before that, we must uncover more such fake entries." MNS city secretary Sachin Kadam said the exhibition's objective was to awaken citizens about the flaws in the voter registration process.

"After all, it is all about protecting democracy and ensuring every legitimate vote counts," he said. PTI COR NP