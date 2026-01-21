Photo exhibition shows culture, traditions of Kerala through lens of non-Malayali photographers

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) There is a story within a story in the 100 frames shot by 10 non-Malayali photographers at Lenscape Kerala exhibition, who saw “God’s own country” through new eyes and found stories in its lush forests, historic places of worship and centuries-old traditions.

Showcasing Kerala as an experiential tourism destination in all its charm and diversity, the state tourism department on Tuesday opened the all-India photo exhibition at Travancore Palace, featuring 100 curated frames by 10 leading travel and media photographers.

Curated by Uma Nair and virtually inaugurated by the state tourism minister P A Mohammed Riyas, the exhibition features photographs by Aishwarya Sridhar, Amit Pasricha, H Satish, Kounteya Sinha, Manoj Arora, Natasha Kartar Hemrajani, Saibal Das, Saurabh Anand Chatterjee, Shivang Mehta and Umesh Gogna, shot during their sojourn in Kerala during November and December last year.

The exhibition features works that focus on Kerala from different perspectives, looking through the lens at the many aspects of life in the southern state, from quiet afternoons in "Kaavi"-floored verandas to elephants wandering through the big blanket of a green forest and the early evening blurring of edges in the blue valleys of Nilgiri mountains.

In Sinha's black and white frames a child looks at a Theyyam performer with eyes full of curiosity – in a coming together of two generations – while Manoj Arora’s inquiry into the centuries-old Aranmula mirror making process reflects on a tradition that has put the small town on international map.

"We are looking at a wide range of themes. We have photographers who still love the landscape but we also have photographers who want to go after wildlife.

"You are also looking at Kounteya Sinha who is a man of history, he goes to Kerala to look at the performing arts and he decides that it is not just the artist who is bringing alive traditions and mythology but also he wants a little boy who is going to look at that and capture his reaction, so we are looking at stories within stories,” Nair told PTI.

The contributing photographers travelled through different landscapes, framing a range of themes such as nature, monsoon, heritage, rural and coastal life, cuisine, festivals and spirituality.

In Hemrajani’s experimental photography, images are superimposed and create a kaleidoscope where subjects, thoughts, and colours merge, while Sridhar’s nature photography keeps Kerala’s natural abundance in focus with panoramic frames of Munnar, Neriamangalam forest and Cheeyappara waterfalls.

Mehta in his black and white photographs captured wildlife of Kerala. If in one a mother langoor holds on to a curious offspring, an owl pierces through the dark of a night with a contemplative gaze.

Balan Madhavan, director of photography - Lenscape Kerala, said that each photographer has created “something unique” to make it one-of-its-kind exhibition.

“In earlier days, it was just about showing the beauty of the place, it’s now more of a cultural experience. So we invited 10 photographers from outside Kerala with different experiences, styles, techniques, and equipment, and look at what they have come out with,” Madhavan said.

In a virtual message, the state tourism minister said that in the coming years, the exhibition will bring images of Kerala from different groups of photographers.

“It could be women photographers who would be invited to participate in the project in a particular year while it could be the youth for another year. It could be photographers from abroad who would be contributing for another annual edition of the show. This will allow full display of creative and explorative talents of the participants in celebrating Kerala as a living mosaic of immense visual possibilities,” Riyas said.

The exhibition, which runs in Delhi till January 23, will travel to nine other cities, including Vadodara (Jan 27-29), Ahmedabad (Feb 3-5), Mumbai (Feb 11-14), Pune (Feb 17-20), Bengaluru (Feb 27- Mar 1), Chennai (Mar 4-7), Hyderabad (Mar 12-14), Kolkata (Mar 22-24) and finally reaching Surat on March 29 and coming to a close on March 31. PTI MAH MAH BK BK