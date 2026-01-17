Photo exhibition to showcase Kerala as mosaic of nature, culture

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) An upcoming exhibition, featuring 100 photographs from 10 leading travel and media photographers, will showcase Kerala as a living mosaic of panoramic nature and eclectic culture.

Kerala tourism minister P A Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate "Lenscape Kerala" at Travancore Palace Art Gallery here January 20.

More than spotlighting Kerala as a destination, the exhibition captures vivid images of the state’s landscape, culture and memory, as seen by the participating photographers. including Aishwarya Sridhar, Amit Pasricha, H Satish, Kounteya Sinha, Manoj Arora, and Natasha Kartar Hemrajani.

Each photographer travelled through different landscapes of the state for five days between November and December last year as part of the project, covering a range of themes such as nature, wildlife, heritage, rural and coastal life, architecture, festivals and spirituality.

“A moving platform that carries the land’s warmth across the country, Lenscape Kerala honours the state’s cultural diversity and pluralism, while serving as a way-finder for travellers to spot forests, hills, backwaters, places of worship and festivals that mark the state an experiential tourism destination of multiple choices,” Riyas said in a statement.

“This show is as much about tomorrow’s story tellers as its about today’s travellers,” the minister added.

Besides its renewed focus on Kerala as a well-established destination, the exhibition brings to focus a wide range of sites and experiences that have largely remained unexplored.

“'Lenscape Kerala' opens a trend-setting initiative at a time when travellers seek new, immersive and enriching experiences. By offering vivid glances into the diverse charms of God’s Own Country, the show will facilitate visitors to make their choice,” K Biju, secretary - Tourism, said.

Other photographers to showcase their works include Saibal Das, Saurabh Chatterjee, Shivang Mehta and Umesh Gogna.

After wrapping up in Delhi on January 23, the exhibition will be touring Vadodara (January 27-29), Ahmedabad (February 3-5), Mumbai (February 12-14), Pune (February 18-20), Bengaluru (February 27-March 1), Chennai (March 4-7), Hyderabad (March 12-14), Kolkata (March 22-24) and reaching Surat in its final leg from March 29-31.

The exhibition is curated by eminent art curator and critic Ms. Uma Nair. Renowned wildlife and conservation photographer Shri. Balan Madhavan is the Director of Photography.

