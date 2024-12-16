Photo of Pakistan surrendering before India removed from Army HQ: Priyanka Gandhi in LS

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed in Lok Saba that a photograph of Pakistan surrendering before India has been removed from the Army headquarters.

In her Zero Hour reference, Priyanka Gandhi said the picture has been removed on Monday, which also happens to be Vijay Diwas.

"Today, that picture has been removed from the Army headquarters where the Pakistan Army is surrendering before the Indian Army," she said.

The Wayanad MP remembered the role of soldiers and martyrs who fought the war of 1971 between India and Pakistan.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. The war also resulted in the liberation of Bangladesh. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS