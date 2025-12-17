Photo of Ratna Singhasan in Jagannath temple's sanctum sanctorum goes viral

Puri, Dec 17 (PTI) Odisha Police on Wednesday registered a case after a photograph of the ‘Ratna Singhasan’ (bejewelled throne) inside the sanctum sanctorum of Shree Jagannath Temple went viral on social media, raising questions over the security arrangements at the 12th-century shrine.

Puri SP Prateek Singh said, "We have registered a case at the Singha Dwar police station under sections of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act. Our cyber team is monitoring social media platforms where the pictures of the Ratna Singhasan have been posted." Cameras and mobile phones are banned inside the temple. However, a picture of the sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath- on the Ratna Singhasan was taken from a very close range, police said.

"We can take action against the offenders only after getting details about the persons who posted the picture and others who shared the picture," Singh said.

Senior servitor Binayak Dasmohapatra demanded stringent action against the offenders.

"We need strong legislation to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. Violation of the photography ban has become a regular feature in the Srimandir," he said.

Jagannath culture researcher Bhaskar Mishra said the ban on photography was imposed keeping in mind the security of the shrine, which police have said faces potential terror threats.

"Police need to verify how a person managed to take a camera or mobile phone inside the shrine and clicked photographs," he said.

The incident has sparked outrage among servitors, devotees and the public who demand accountability.

"The man who clicked the picture is not the lone culprit, but people who failed to stop him from taking a camera or a smartphone to the temple should also be responsible," said Rathindra Mishra, a local resident.