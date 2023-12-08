Photo rejections in power bills drastically down in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 8 (PTI) The rejection rate of photos in electricity bills of state-run MSEDCL has come down from 45 per cent to 1.3 per cent since January this year, increasing the accuracy of power bills, said Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

Fadnavis was responding to a question raised by MLA Vinod Nikole, who represents Dahanu constituency in Palghar district, in the legislative assembly on the second day of the winter session of the state legislature.

To reduce disputes, employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) take pictures of the electricity meters to print them on the bill. However, the photos are rejected at times for reasons including poor quality.

In such a case, an estimated bill is generated without the image of the meter reading. But it also frustrates consumers as they are kept in the dark about the actual usage of power. Bills become more reliable when photo rejections are brought down.

Fadnavis said the ratio of photo rejections in electricity bills has come down to 1.3 per cent. “It was as high as 45 per cent in January this year. The state government has also floated tenders for installation of smart meters across the state,” he said.

Legislator Rajesh Tope also raised the issues of permanent disconnections, illegal theft of power and implementation of smart meters in the state.

The state government is also implementing a revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS) under which aerial bunched cables are used, said Fadnavis, adding that the AB cables will help prevent power theft.

Responding to Nikole, Fadnavis said, “As many as 14 lakh bills were found inaccurate in your area (Dahanu) in the past. It has now come down to 7 lakh bills. The Maharashtra power ministry will undertake a special drive to introduce corrections in the bills and bring down this number further.” PTI ND NR