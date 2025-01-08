Photo studio owner accused of raping woman in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar, Jan 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a photo studio owner in a village in the Khalilabad area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the woman went to the studio to get a photograph taken on Monday but was allegedly raped by Ramchail Yadav alias Vasudev Yadav, they said.

The woman's mother alleged Yadav, a married man, established physical relations with her daughter by claiming that he was single and on the promise of marrying her.

Yadav also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident, the FIR alleged.

Khalilabad SHO Satish Singh said an FIR had been registered and a detailed probe was underway.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far. PTI COR ABN ABN SZM SZM