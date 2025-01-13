Photo studio owner shot dead in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Jan 13 (PTI) A photo studio owner was gunned down at his shop by two bike-borne men in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, a police officer said.

According to police, the men entered Dilip Gorai's studio, located in the busy Chandil market, as soon as he opened it and killed him.

Upon hearing the gunshot, Gorai’s family members and local residents rushed to the spot, where they found him lying in a pool of blood.

He was taken to Tata Main Hospital in Jamshedpur, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Gorai (60) was shot in his forehead. An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot.

The officer-in-charge of Chandil police station said nearby CCTV cameras were being checked to identify the assailants.

While the exact motive for the murder is not known, police are investigating all possible angles.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the victim had a criminal background and was reportedly married to two women. Police are exploring these leads as part of their inquiry. No arrests have been made yet, police said. PTI BS MNB