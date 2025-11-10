Photograph on enumeration form not mandatory, clarifies Bengal CEO office

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer's office on Monday clarified that attaching a voter's photograph to the enumeration form (EF) is not mandatory, though a space is provided for that.

Enumeration forms are being distributed to voters across the state as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

"Although a space is provided on the form for a passport-size photo, that it is only optional and not mandatory," an official told reporters here.

State Additional Chief Electoral Officer Arindam Niyogi said that no directive has been issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) requiring photographs to be affixed to enumeration forms.

Hence, the submission of photographs remains voluntary.

Meanwhile, more than 5.85 crore enumeration forms have been distributed across West Bengal up to 6 pm till Monday, another official said. PTI SCH NN