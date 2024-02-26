Photographer shot dead in Nagpur: Woman held, friend on the run

Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI) A woman was arrested in connection with the murder of 54-year-old photographer Vinay Poonekar in Nagpur, a police official said on Monday.

Poonekar (54) was shot dead at his residence in Raj Nagar on Saturday.

"Sakshi Grover (35) was held, while main accused Hemant Shukla (35), a resident of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, is on the run. Grover. hailing from Madhya Pradesh, is a friend of Hemant, who she met after her husband died some years ago," the Sadar police station official said.

Grover was reportedly exchanging messages with Poonekar, which was irking Shukla, he said.

"Shukla confronted Poonekar and shot him dead. As per our probe, Grover dropped Shukla to Zero Mile square after the killing and returned home. Incidentally, Poonekar had filed a complaint earlier with the cyber cell over threats he had received on Whatsapp from Shukla," the official said.

Grover was remanded in police custody till February 29, while efforts were on to nab Shukla, he said. PTI COR BNM