'Photographs inside G20 delegation offices reflected India's shared ties with countries'

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) An image of the iconic Statue of Liberty adorned one of the walls of America's G20 delegation office at the Bharat Mandapam complex here while a photograph of a woman performing Bharatnatyam graced the wall facing it, reflecting "shared ties" between the two countries, a senior official said on Monday.

The official also said that US President Joe Biden spent time at his country's delegation office set up at Hall No. 14 after attending the ceremonial dinner, adding, "he did not go to his hotel".

Delegation offices were set up for all G20 member countries, invited nations and international organisations which participated in the Summit, he said.

"The photographs on the walls of each office were very carefully chosen, so as to reflect India's shared ties with respective countries. So, the US delegation office space had images of Capitol Hill, Grand Canyon displayed on walls alongside photograph of a woman performing Bharatnatyam. In the UK delegation office space, one photo frame had an image of London Bridge, another had picture of Ajanta caves," G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi told PTI.

The Mandapam hosted the G20 Summit from September 9-10.

Each office space had multiple facilities, like laptops, photocopiers, a seating room, a conference table and wall-mounted screens that displayed live footage from the Summit room. The delegation office of each country also had provision for stationery, and other items.

In Australian delegation office space, Uluru was featured in one frame and an image depicting Indian culture in another frame.

A selfie point with a G20 logo and a decorative installation showcasing the rich heritage of India was also put up for delegates as well as interactive kiosks which show a layout plan of the area for smooth navigation.

In a spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', 'welcome' was printed in languages of all G20 member nations and invited countries, on an official welcome backdrop installed in the delegation offices area.

From ‘Willkomen’ in German to ‘Selamat Datang’ in Indonesian and ‘Bienvenido’ in Spanish to Hosgeldiniz’ in Turkish, the backdrop wore a colourful look.

A 'Digital India Experience Zone' and 'Bharat: The Mother of Democracy' exhibition were also set up in Hall No. 14 for delegates.

The democratic ethos of India were showcased at the G20 Summit venue through elements drawn from its rich civilisational heritage and cutting-edge digital technology.

'Bharat: Mother of Democracy' exhibition displayed texts and images from ancient scriptures while portraying them on digital panels.

A huge digital screen was mounted which displayed the title of the exhibition in multiple foreign languages.

Booklets on the exhibition were also printed in multiple foreign languages, including English, French, Mandarin, Italian, Korean and Japanese. PTI KND KVK KVK