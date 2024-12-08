Photos of journalists, women used by groups on social media for sleaze content in Assam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asked the police to look into reports of women, including several journalists, being targeted by groups on a social media platform by using their photographs for sleaze content.

Advertisment

“I will ask the DGP to look into the matter,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme when asked for his reaction to the incident.

Several journalists and women from various sectors, including the entertainment industry, have been targeted by groups on a social media platform, who use their photographs to trap users with the promise of getting them to meet these women.

Some of the victims have already filed complaints and police are looking into the matter, an official said.

Advertisment

The Assam Women Journalists’ Forum (AWJF) condemned such an act of targeting journalists and media personnel, terming it a "case of online abuse and a crime against women".

“It is disturbing that some of our members have been targeted in this smear campaign by unknown users running the Facebook pages — ‘Assamese Girls Online’ and ‘Assamese Beautiful Girls’,” AWJF said in a statement.

The AWJF demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and also urged the respective media organisations to support the affected journalists and provide them with the necessary legal and institutional backing required in such cases.