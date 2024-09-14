Physical education teacher held for molesting schoolgirl in Thane

Thane: Police have arrested a teacher of a private school in Ulhasnagar township of Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old girl student, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, a physical education teacher, was arrested on Friday, the official of Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar said.

"The teacher molested the girl on the school premises. She later told her parents about it, following which they approached the police and lodged a complaint on Thursday," he said.

Accordingly, a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the accused.