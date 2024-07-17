Physical exercise triggers allergic reaction to certain foods

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) An active lifestyle with sports activities is always recommended for good health, but for some, a lesser-known but serious health threat lurks while following such habits.

Food Dependent Exercise Induced Anaphylaxis (FDEIA) is a condition where physical exercise triggers an allergic reaction to certain foods consumed before the activity.

In a recent case study at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a 12-year-old boy, who had always been healthy, ate shrimp salad for lunch before heading out for a cricket match with friends.

Just ten minutes into the game, he experienced severe itching, swelling, and breathing difficulty.

Speaking about the case, Dr Neeraj Gupta, Allergist, Pediatric Intensivist and Sleep Specialist, and Senior Consultant at the hospital, said that the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors recognised the signs of anaphylaxis.

Follow-up allergy testing revealed that his condition was triggered by a combination of shrimp consumption and exercise - a classic case of Food Dependent Exercise Induced Anaphylaxis.

Explaining about FDEIA, Dr Gupta told PTI, "FDEIA is a condition where physical exercise triggers an allergic reaction to certain foods consumed before the activity." Unlike typical food allergies that are triggered immediately after ingestion, FDEIA requires the combination of eating allergenic food followed by exercise to provoke symptoms, Gupta added.

Symptoms of FDEIA can vary but often include hives, stomach cramps, difficulty breathing, swelling of the face, lips, or throat, and dizziness or fainting.

Common food triggers for FDEIA include shellfish, nuts, wheat, and dairy, though any food can potentially be a trigger depending on the individual, he added.

These symptoms can range from mild hives and stomach cramps to potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis.

Talking about preventative measures, Dr Gupta said that people should be encouraged to keep a detailed food diary, consult with an allergist for proper testing and diagnosis, avoid consuming known allergenic foods before physical activity, and carry an epinephrine auto-injector if diagnosed with FDEIA.