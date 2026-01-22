Physical training instructor recruitment fake degree probe: Rajasthan cops raid varsity in MP

Sehore, Jan 22 (PTI) Rajasthan police has raided Sathya Sai University near Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and examined documents as part of a probe into a case of fraudulent degrees linked to Physical Training Instructor recruitment exam in that state, an official said on Thursday.

The official said Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel arrived at the university in Pachama village on old Indore-Bhopal highway on Wednesday and the probe continued on Thursday.

The case involves "fake" degrees of 67 candidates who sat for the 2020 Physical Training Instructor recruitment exam in Rajasthan, the official said.

The source of these certificates was Sathya Sai University, he claimed.

Rajasthan's Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Meshram, who is leading the Special Operations Group (SOG), told reporters the university had prepared backdated degrees, which were used in the recruitment process.

"The Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) mark sheet was prepared with an old date, and discrepancies were found in matching the records and documents provided by the university. The Rajasthan government had repeatedly requested records from the university, but they were not provided. The SOG conducted the raid based on this suspicion," Meshram informed.

Sathya Sai University Vice-Chancellor Mukesh Tiwari and staffer Ankit Joshi said a police team from Rajasthan had come to verify the documents of some students and were conducting an investigation. PTI COR MAS BNM