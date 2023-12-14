Physically challenged persons take out protest march for pension hike

Ranchi, Dec 14 (PTI) Hundreds of physically challenged persons on Thursday took out a rally here in support of their 21-point charter of demands including hike in pension and employment.

Advertisment

Under the banner of Jharkhand Viklang Anodaln Sangh (JVAS), they marched towards CM House but they were stopped near Raj Bhavan by the security personnel. Despite their repeated requests, they were not allowed to move forward, JVAS members alleged.

JVAS convener Surendra Kushwaha said that they have been staging a dharna near Raj Bhavan but no one is there to listen to their grievances.

"So, we decided to take out a rally to CM House and submit a memorandum to him," he said.

Kushwaha said Hemant Soren had promised that their pension amount would be increased to Rs 2,500 from the existing Rs 1,000 when he would come to power. "But, there is no hike in our pension till date," he said.

Kushwaha said the post of Disability Commissioner is vacant in the state for the past three years. "Besides employment, we are also not getting other benefits but we find no one to address our problems," he said. PTI SAN RG