Physically challenged woman burnt to death during clash in a Nuh village

Gurugram, Dec 14 (PTI) A physically challenged woman was burnt to death during a violent clash between two groups in Laharwadi village of Haryana's Nuh district over the arrest of the accused in an eight-month-old murder case, police said on Saturday.

The family of the woman, identified as Shehnaz, alleged that she was set afire by the rival group. The 24-year-old woman suffered from a walking disability and died on the spot.

"The death of the woman in clash between two groups is a matter of investigation. We are investigating to find out the truth in the matter," said Pradeep Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Punhana.

Tension prevailed in the village after the incident on Friday and a large contingent of police personnel have been deployed to maintain peace, the police said.

According to the police, a youth named Rizwan was murdered in Laharwadi village eight months ago over a dispute over dumping soil in a field.

The clash on Friday occurred between groups supporting the victim and accused, and the woman Shehnaz belonged to the family of the accused.

Punhana police had registered a case against 24 accused in the Rizwan murder case and three of those named -- Salim, Muttal and Mojuda -- were arrested while the rest fled the village.

"On Thursday, both parties were called to the Punhana police station for investigation, where DSP Pradeep Kumar was also present... There were many other villagers... some people of the village wanted that the accused should come back to the village," said a senior police officer.

On Friday afternoon, as soon as the accused in the murder case reached the village, Rizwan's family protested and the two groups pelted stones at each other.

Nisar, who is the brother of Shehnaz, alleged that she was burnt alive by Rizwan's family by sprinkling petrol on her and she died on the spot. However, the other side claimed that the woman had committed self-immolation. PTI CORR RT