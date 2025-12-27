Physically challenged woman raped in Odisha's Puri

Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (PTI) A physically challenged woman was allegedly raped in Odisha's Puri district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night in the Brahmagiri police station area, they said.

A middle-aged man allegedly forcibly entered the woman's house and raped her when other family members were away, according to the complaint.

The accused has been detained, police said, adding that a case has been lodged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim has undergone a medical examination, and her statement has been recorded, they said.

BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma demanded stringent action against the accused. PTI AAM AAM SOM