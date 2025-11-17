Physiotherapist molests South Korean woman in Gurugram clinic; on the run

Gurugram, Nov 17 (PTI) A 55-year-old South Korean woman was allegedly molested by a physiotherapist at his clinic in Sector 53 here, police said on Monday.

The accused, who is absconding, will be arrested soon, they said.

According to police, the South Korean woman, working with a private company in Gurugram, alleged in her complaint filed on November 14 that she had gone to a physiotherapy centre in Sector 53 for treatment on November 7, where the physiotherapist molested her and engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

When she resisted, she was treated rudely, the complainant alleged.

Police sources said the woman's statement is yet to be recorded due to the lack of a translator. PTI COR ARI ARI