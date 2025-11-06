Physiotherapists, occupational therapists cannot use 'Dr' prefix: Kerala HC

Kochi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Kerala High Court has directed that physiotherapists and occupational therapists cannot use the prefix "Dr" without holding a recognised medical degree.

The interim direction by Justice V G Arun came on a plea filed by the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), seeking that physiotherapists and occupational therapists should not be allowed to present themselves as first-line healthcare providers.

The court also issued notices to the Ministry of Health, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP), the State Allied and Healthcare Council, and the National Medical Commission (NMC), seeking their response to the petition by IAPMR.

In its plea, IAPMR also sought directions that physiotherapists and occupational therapists should be confined to a supporting role in healthcare.

The court noted that the Union Health Ministry, through a September 9, 2025, notification, had directed the immediate removal of the prefix "Dr" for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy–Approved Syllabus, 2025, on the grounds that any physiotherapist using the title "Doctor" without a recognised medical qualification would be violating the Indian Medical Degrees Act, 1916.

The court also observed that the September 9 notification was subsequently withdrawn by the ministry through another notification issued on September 10.

"Hence, there shall be a direction to the competent authorities to ensure that the prefix 'Dr' mentioned in Exts P1 (Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy–Approved Syllabus, 2025) and P1(a) (Competency Based Curriculum for Occupational Therapy–Approved Syllabus, 2025) is not used by physiotherapists and occupational therapists without recognised medical qualification," the court said.

The court added that the matter would be heard further on December 1.