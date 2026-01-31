Physiotherapy student dies by suicide in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, Jan 31 (PTI) A 29-year-old Bachelor of Physiotherapy student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of a multi-storey building in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Bhanu Mohre, a native of Datia district.

The reason behind the suicide was yet to be ascertained, said City Superintendent of Police M D Nagotiya.

Mohre lived in a rented apartment in Dhanwantri Nagar area. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and took him to hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

No suicide note has been recovered. His room, which was locked, would be searched after the arrival of his family members, and his phone records would be examined, said Nagotiya.

"Police are probing the case from all angles," the official said.