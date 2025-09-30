PIB fact checks Ladakh DGP's video, says it is digitally altered

Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) A viral video, in which Ladakh Director General of Police S D Singh is seen claiming that activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on directions of the defence minister, is deepfake, the Press Information Bureau said on Tuesday.

It said the DGP has made no such statement.

"A digitally altered video of Ladakh DGP Dr S D Singh is circulating on social media, in which he is shown making claims that Sonam Wangchuk was arrested on directions of the defence minister, without any evidence," the PIB's Fact Check unit said.

"Beware of such AI-generated videos shared with the intent to mislead public and cause confusion and panic," it said.

The PIB Fact Check unit further advised people to stay vigilant, always verify content before sharing, and help curb the spread of misinformation. PTI AB AB RUK RUK