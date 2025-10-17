PIB FactCheck debunks fake video of Western Command chief on Taliban

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) The PIB’s Fact Check unit said Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Western Command Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar in which he is heard falsely claiming that payments have been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan.

Lt Gen Katiyar has not given any such statement, Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit clarified.

“Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video of Western Command Chief Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, claiming that payments had been made to the Afghan Taliban to encourage actions against Pakistan,” it said on X.

It also shared a link to the real, unedited video to counter the fake content.

“These AI-manipulated videos are being spread to create panic and mislead people. If you spot such content, please report it to us,” it added. PTI AB SKY SKY