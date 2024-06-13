PIB's fact check unit busts fake news in 134 videos across 12 YouTube channels

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The government on Thursday claimed to have busted fake news carried in 134 videos across 12 YouTube channels, having cumulative subscribers running into several lakhs.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Checking Unit said the YouTube channels in question carried videos making misleading claims such as payouts to the tune of Rs 51,000 to meet expenses of daughter's wedding, benefits totalling Rs 2.5 lakh to ration card holders and fake news regarding Covid vaccines.

The videos were hosted by YouTube channels NitiGyan4U, KLOnlineStudy, Sarkari Khabar 21, Media Tak, NewsWave_429, onlinejobRK among others.

"The thumbnail of a YouTube channel named "onlinejobRk" claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that Jan Dhan account owners will get Rs 10,000 post his win in the 2024 General Elections. This claim is fake. Beware of Fake News," the PIB Fact Check Unit said in a post on X.

The YouTube channel AM News YT had claimed that the Chief Justice of India had snatched the elections from Modi.

The thumbnail of a YouTube channel named "NewsWave_429" claims that the Supreme Court has declared Prime Minister Modi's defeat.

"This claim is fake. No such statement has been made by the Supreme Court of India," the PIB Fact Check said on X. PTI SKU TIR TIR