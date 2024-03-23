Pick-up van rams into truck in UP, 1 killed

Etawah, Mar 23 (PTI) A man was killed and two others were injured when a pick-up van rammed into a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the mini-truck carrying rugs was on its way to Sitapur from Agra.

The driver of the pick-up van allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed the vehicle into another truck, police said.

Inder Pal (43), the cleaner of the mini-truck was killed in the incident while two others, including the erring driver, sustained injuries, they said.

The injured were rushed to the Saifai Medical College in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR SAB HIG RHL