Pick-up vehicle overturns in MP's Jabalpur, 20 injured; condition of eight serious

Jabalpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Around 20 labourers were injured when their pick-up vehicle overturned near Amarpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 9 am when the labourers were on their way to Mahuakheda village for an agricultural assignment, the official said.

"There were 35 labourers in the vehicle when it overturned. Around 20 suffered injuries. Eight of them are in serious condition and have been referred to the government medical college hospital," Patan Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabar said.

"The vehicle was at high speed and the driver lost control. The vehicle has been impounded and efforts are on to nab the driver who fled from the spot," Dabar added. PTI COR MAS BNM