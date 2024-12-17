Pickpockets strike at Nagpur rally, 31 lose valuables; 11 of gang arrested

Nagpur, Dec 16 (PTI) More than 30 people complained of loss of wallets and other items amid a welcome rally held for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ahead of the swearing-in ceremony here on Sunday, an official said.

Cases have been registered against unidentified pickpockets at Rana Pratap Nagar, Sonegaon and Bajaj Nagar police stations after 31 people came forward with complaints, he said.

"We have arrested 11 persons, who are part of a gang from Ahilyanagar. They have allegedly stolen cash, mobile phones, gold chains etc. A police officer also lost a gold chain. CCTV footage is being checked and teams have been formed to arrest more accused," the official said. PTI COR BNM