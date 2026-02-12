Pickup driver stabbed, robbed by bike-borne assailants in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) A pickup driver was allegedly pulled out of his vehicle, stabbed and robbed by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants here on Thursday morning, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am on the Sonughat-Barhaj road near Jarar Manik village under the Bhaluani police station limits.

In his complaint, the victim -- Babban Yadav (34) -- said he was on his way to collect gas cylinders for home delivery when some youths signalled him to stop. When he did not comply, the assailants allegedly hurled stones at the vehicle, breaking its window, the police said.

Subsequently, around half a dozen men riding three motorcycles overtook the vehicle and forced it to stop by parking a bike in front of it, they added.

They allegedly pulled Yadav out of the vehicle, assaulted him and stabbed him before fleeing with around Rs 11,000 from his pocket, the police said.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and sent the injured driver to the primary health centre in Bhaluani, where he is undergoing treatment.

Bhaluani Station House Officer Pradeep Pandey said a case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the accused. PTI COR CDN SMV ARB