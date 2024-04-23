Pickup rams into pedestrians, kills three in Raichur; driver held

Raichur (Karnataka), Apr 23 (PTI) Three men were killed on Tuesday after a pickup vehicle allegedly rammed into them while they were on their way to fetch water from River Krishna to perform religious rituals on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, police said.

Udayakumar (30), Ayyangowda (28) and Mahesh (24) were walking along with a group of 'Hanuman Maladaris' when the accident took place at Shaktinagar in Raichur taluk, they said.

According to the police, the three persons were a part of a group of people from Hegasanahalli village who had set out to perform the puja.

Two other injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are under treatment, a senior police officer said.

The villagers managed to apprehend the driver of the Telangana-registered vehicle, Madhusudhan Gowda, who attempted to flee the spot.

An accident case has been registered and the driver has been taken into custody, police said. PTI AMP RS AMP ANE