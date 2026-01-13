Pickup truck catches fire in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) A pickup truck caught fire on the main road leading towards Dhaula Kuan in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area on Tuesday afternoon, causing traffic disruption in the area, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred while the pickup vehicle was stuck in a traffic jam on the busy RK Puram main road. The driver suddenly noticed smoke emanating from the front portion of the vehicle, following which flames quickly engulfed the engine area, they said.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Umesh Singh, told police that he was travelling from Noida towards RK Puram when the vehicle suddenly caught fire.

He attempted to douse the flames, but the fire spread rapidly, he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call regarding the incident was received at 4.38 pm, and it was doused by 5 pm. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.