Pickup truck driver among four held for plotting robbery on his own vehicle in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 8 (PTI) Four persons, including a pickup truck driver who allegedly masterminded a highway robbery targeting his own vehicle, were arrested in south Mizoram's Lunglei district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the night of September 30 when three people, including a Myanmar national, were travelling in the pickup truck from Lawngtlai to Assam's Silchar, they said.

A few masked men intercepted the vehicle between Zotuitlang and Haulawng, threatening the occupants with a pistol and knives, they added.

They robbed the Myanmar national of Rs 10 lakh in cash, and took away Rs 15,000 in cash and a mobile phone from the other two occupants, police said.

Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of four persons, including the driver of the pickup truck, Sujit Chakma (36), they said.

The other three accused were identified as Mithun Chakma (37), Subaranta (40) and Sandip Kumar Chakma (21), all of whom hailed from Lawngtlai district.

Two of the six accused are still at large, and a massive search is on to nab them, police said. PTI CORR SOM