Pickup truck driver held for causing child’s death in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) A pickup truck driver has been arrested after a four-year-old girl was crushed to death by his vehicle in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Kharkopar in the Ulwe area on Wednesday and the driver, Sawan Khanamiya Singdival (26), was arrested the next day, he said.

The girl was walking with her mother when she came under one wheel of a pickup truck driven by Singdival. The accused had taken the wrong route and was reversing to continue his journey when his pickup truck fatally ran over the girl, the official said. PTI COR NR