Pickup truck falls into gorge in Himachal; 4 pilgrims from Punjab killed, 25 injured

Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) Four people from Punjab were killed and around 25 injured when a pickup truck they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Jadrangal in Kangra district, police said on Friday.

The vehicle was carrying pilgrims who were returning to Punjab's Moga from Mata Chamunda Devi temple in Kangra when it lost control on Chamunda-Dharamshala road near Ikku Mod and fell into the gorge, they said.

A woman died on the spot while leaving the others injured. Police reached the spot when they got information about the accident and began rescue operations.

The injured were rushed Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda where three others succumbed to their injuries. The rest are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Kiran (35), Sukhjinder Singh (35), Jagsir Singh (38) and Paramjeet Kaur (35), all residents of Bhagike village in Moga district, died in the accident.

Police officials said a case has been registered and further investigations are underway.