Pickup truck that killed 3 in Janakpuri traced, driver held

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The driver of a pickup truck involved in an accident here that killed three people earlier this week has been apprehended, police said on Thursday. To trace the vehicle following the accident on the District Centre flyover in Janakpuri on July 14 morning, police analysed footage of CCTV cameras from Mangolpuri, Peeragarhi Chowk, Bhairo Enclave, District Centre Janakpuri, Tilak Nagar, Uttam Nagar Chowk, Dabri flyover and Dabri-Palam Road, they said. Ashish (25), Pawan (20) and Suraj (20) were injured after the truck hit their scooter, and were declared brought dead at a hospital, police said.

The call about the accident was received by the Vikaspuri police station.

The vehicle was registered in the name of Ram Shankar Yadav, a resident of Nassirpur Colony, Palam, police said and added that on July 14, it was being driven by Mahender Kumar.

Kumar has confessed to his involvement in the accident at the Vikaspuri flyover on July 14 morning, they said. The truck has been impounded.