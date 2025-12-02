Pickup truck with detonators, gelatin sticks seized in Rajasthan, two arrested

Jaipur, Dec 2 (PTI) Police in Rajsamand district have arrested two men after seizing a pickup truck allegedly carrying a large consignment of detonators and gelatin sticks without valid documents, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made by a police team from Srinathji station who were patrolling near Nathdwara, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Shipra Rajawat.

The officers stopped a numberless pickup coming from Amet town. "On inspection, the vehicle was found loaded with detonators, gelatin sticks and other explosive materials. The driver and his associate could not provide the mandatory documents required for transporting explosives," Rajawat said.

Police detained the two occupants of the truck, identified as Bhagwat Singh and Himmat Singh, and later arrested them under relevant sections of the Explosives Act, she added.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosives were meant to be used for mining work, though police have launched a wider probe into the source of the consignment, its intended destination, and how it was being transported without clearance.

The pickup truck and the explosive load have been seized, and further interrogation of the accused is underway, officials said.