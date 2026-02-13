Pickup vehicle falls into Ganga in Uttarakhand's Tehri, two missing

Dehradun, Feb 13 (PTI) Two persons are feared drowned after a pickup loading vehicle fell into the Ganga river in the Teen Dhara area of Tehri district on Friday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

According to the SDRF, a search operation is underway in the river to locate the missing individuals, though no success has been achieved so far.

The force said divers located the vehicle at a depth of about 30-40 feet. However, no one was found inside the wreckage.

The SDRF has secured the vehicle with ropes and ity will be pulled out using a crane on Saturday. PTI DPT AKY