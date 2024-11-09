'Pictures of Himachal CM not to be released to media without permission'

Shimla, Nov 9 (PTI) Pictures of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will not be released by any department or government agency without prior approval of the Information and Public Relations Director, an order said.

The ban covers CM's pictures taken during departmental meetings, official engagements, or public functions.

In a letter to the Secretaries and departmental heads, the DIPR said it had come to its notice that the CM's pictures were being released without prior approval to the media.

"In some cases, these photographs portray inappropriate gestures and could potentially harm the public image of the Chief Minister.

"This unregulated dissemination of photographs can have far-reaching consequences, which may affect the image and perception of the CM as well as of the Government," the letter said. PTI BPL VN VN