Picturesque Uttarkashi bustling with tourists to ring in new year

Uttarkashi, Dec 31 (PTI) Amid clear weather and bright sunshine after a spell of heavy snowfall, a large number of tourists have arrived at the picturesque locations of this Uttarakhand district to ring in the new year.

Scenic places like Kedarkanth, Harshil and Dayara, fast gaining fame as 'New Year destinations', are bustling with tourists coming from different parts of the country.

More than 3,000 tourists arrived at Harshil, Dayara and Sankri on Tuesday to ring in the new year, officials said, adding that over 5,000 tourists are reported to be staying at the major tourist spots of the district.

Preparations have been made by hotel and dhaba operators and others in the tourism business to help the visitors celebrate new year at the major tourist locations of Uttarkashi.

A large number of tourists have also arrived in snow-covered Kedarkantha and its base camp, the Sankri-Kotgaon area.

At Dayara Bugyal (meadow), apart from the camping sites of Goi and Bharnala, villages like Raithal and Barsu situated in its base camp are also witnessing a lot of tourist activity, officials said.

Special preparations have also been made at Harshil, which has been decked up to welcome the tourists.

Hotels and home-stays in villages like Bagori and Dharali in the Harshil area are also brimming with tourists.

Special security arrangements have been made in view of the increasing movement of tourists.

SDRF, police and quick response squads have been sent to Kedarkantha, Harshil, and Dayara areas, officials said.

Equipped with satellite phones, walkie-talkies, snow chains, searchlights and other necessary equipment, these teams have been asked to monitor the movement of tourists and other arrangements in the snow-covered areas.

Necessary machinery and labourers have also been deployed at the sensitive spots to keep the roads smooth.

District Magistrate Meherban Singh Bisht has instructed those concerned to keep snow cutters and blower machines ready in the Harshil area, besides asking all the departments to promptly take the required steps to ensure the visitors do not face any problems. PTI ALM ARI