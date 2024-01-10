Piercing cold sweeps Punjab and Haryana, maximum temperatures hover below normal

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) Piercing cold swept Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures hovering a few notches below normal, the Met office said.

Fog cover also reduced visibility at several places in the morning, it added.

The cold conditions in the region has intensified over the past few days with maximum temperatures hovering below normal.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh -- the common capital of the two states -- recorded a maximum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.

Punjab also reeled from the cold conditions.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius while it was at 12.2 degrees in Ludhiana.

The maximum temperature in Patiala was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot at 12.2 degrees and Faridkot at 11 degrees.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 10.8 degrees Celsius.

The day temperature in Hisar was at 13.4 degrees Celsius, Karnal at 11.4 degrees and Rohtak at 12.1 degrees.

Several places, including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Ambala, Hisar and Bhiwani, also registered a cold night. PTI SUN SZM