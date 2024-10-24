PIL filed in Allahabad HC against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Allahabad High Court seeking direction to restrain Yati Narsinghanand, the controversial head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, from raising questions against Prophet Muhammad and the holy Quran.

Yati Narsinghanand was booked for hate speech earlier this month after he allegedly made objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a programme in Ghaziabad on September 29, triggering widespread protests.

The public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Mohammad Yusuf and Zakir Husaun Mustafa Shaikh, both residents of Mumbai, has also sought the removal of Narsinghanand's alleged hate speech from all social media platforms.

The PIL, which is likely to be taken up for hearing after the Diwali vacation, requested the court to restrain Narsinghanand from making controversial religious statements which can create a dangerous atmosphere in the society.

The petitioners also requested the court to direct the state of Uttar Pradesh to take legal action against Narsinghanand for his "anti-national" remarks.

Narsinghanand is already facing several cases, including one for alleged hate speech made at a conclave in Haridwar in December 2021. PTI COR RAJ ARI