PIL filed in SC alleging violation of environmental laws in Mathura's Taj Trapezium Zone

Mathura, Nov 30 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging violation of environmental laws, including illegal felling of trees, in the ecologically sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone in Mathura for setting up a residential colony.

The petitioner, Advocate Narendra Kumar Goswami said the plea seeks immediate judicial intervention to enforce environmental laws, restore the region’s ecological balance, and uphold the constitutional rights enshrined under Articles 14, 21, and 25. "The title of the PIL is Narendra Kumar Goswami vs. Union of India & Others. It highlights the illegal felling of 454 sacred trees and fraudulent land transactions exceeding Rs 500 crore within the ecologically sensitive Taj Trapezium Zone in Mathura," he said.

Two PILs related to the matter have already been filed in the National Green Tribunal earlier, the lawyer said.