PIL filed in SC for reviewing 5-year law courses

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court to set up a legal education commission or an expert committee to review five-year law courses in the country.

The plea filed by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay said, "New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 promotes four years of graduation courses in all professional and academic courses but the Bar Council of India (BCI) has not taken appropriate steps to review the existing syllabus, curriculum and the duration of the Bachelor of Law (LLB) and Mater of Laws (LLM) courses." The PIL said the five-year duration of the BA-LLB and BBA-LLB courses was "disproportionate to the course material" and the long duration put an excessive financial burden on students. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK