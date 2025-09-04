PIL in Allahabad HC seeking action against unrecognised institutions in UP

Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) A PIL has been moved in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court seeking an inquiry to nail institutions which have been running without proper recognition.

The PIL also seeks action in the case of Shree Ramswaroop Medical University where students were admitted into law courses allegedly without recognition from Bar Council of India (BCI).

It has further demanded that BCI should be directed to upload on its website the list of recognised and derecognised colleges imparting law education.

The PIL has been prepared on behalf of one Saurabh Singh by advocates Siddharth Shankar Dubey and Animesh Upadhyay.

It is said to have been moved in the registry of the court. It may come up for hearing next week.

Protests erupted at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki on September 1 after student groups, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), alleged irregularities in its law courses. Several students and ABVP workers were injured in a police lathicharge during the agitation, drawing criticism from both the opposition parties and the BJP.

Following the protests, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Commission ordered an inquiry, leading to the registration of an FIR against the university for allegedly running an unrecognised law programme for three academic sessions and admitting students for 2025-26 without approval.

In a separate case, the revenue department imposed a fine of nearly Rs 28 lakh and directed the university to remove alleged encroachments on around six bighas of government land within 30 days.

University Registrar Dr Neerja Jindal denied receiving any eviction order or notice of land encroachment and dismissed allegations of operating unrecognised courses.

She claimed the matter was limited to renewal of recognition for law courses, which she said had been completed by the BCI for BA LLB, BCom LLB and LLB programmes.