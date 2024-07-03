PIL in Allahabad HC seeks CBI probe into Hathras stampede

Prayagraj, Jul 3 (PTI) A public interest litigation was filed in the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday demanding a CBI inquiry into the stampede at a religious congregation in Hathras which claimed 121 lives.

The PIL filed by advocate Gaurav Dwivedi said the district officials are "fully responsible" for the negligence that led to the stampede.

In his petition addressed to the chief justice and other judges, Dwivedi has said that it was learnt through media that more than a hundred people had died and many were injured in the stampede that took place after the 'satsang' in Hathras district.

The district officials have all the arrangements to deal with any untoward situation and the Uttar Pradesh government is spending a lot of money on the new technologies, the petition said.

The petition has requested the high court to order a CBI inquiry into the incident to ensure a "fair probe", and demanded a direction to the state government to get the incident investigated by a special investigation team.

The petition also sought directions to the state government to suspend the Director General of Police, Divisional Commissioner of Hathras, District Magistrate of Hathras, Senior Superintendent of Police of Hathras, and SHO of Phulera police station in Hathras.

Court sources said that the date of hearing of the PIL is yet to be decided. PTI CORR SNS KVK KVK