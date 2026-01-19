PIL in Cal HC seeking deployment of central forces in violence-hit Beldanga

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) A PIL was filed before the Calcutta High Court on Monday seeking the deployment of central forces at Beldanga in West Bengal's Murshidabad district over last week's violence in connection with alleged attacks on migrant workers in neighbouring states.

The matter is likely to be heard before the division bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul on Tuesday, the petitioner's lawyer Billwadal Bhattachara said.

The petitioner questioned why the situation at Beldanga could not be controlled initially with road blocks on the National Highway 12 for hours and violence erupting on January 16 and 17.

The petitioners prayed that a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) be ordered by the court into the incidents of violence at Beldanga.

The high court had in April, 2025 ordered the deployment of central forces in Murshidabad district following communal violence that claimed at least two lives, over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

On Friday, protesters blocked NH-12 for around six hours over the alleged death of a migrant worker from Beldanga in Jharkhand.

A woman journalist who was covering the violent incidents was assaulted by some protesters, following which police arrested four persons, including main accused Matiur Rahman.

On Saturday morning as well, road and rail blockades were staged over the alleged heckling of a migrant worker from Murshidabad in Bihar.

The situation was brought under control on Saturday afternoon after the police carried out route marches and area domination with additional deployment of personnel.

A senior police officer said that 30 people were arrested from different places after verifying social media and CCTV footage.