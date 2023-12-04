PIL in Delhi HC against traffic, noise pollution by restaurants, pubs in Mehrauli

New New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday heard a public interest litigation by a Mehrauli resident against the "annoyance" caused to the inhabitants of the area due to traffic and noise pollution on account of "mushrooming" of restaurants and pubs.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan indicated it would ask the authorities concerned to look into the grievances raised by the petitioner while observing that the regulations with respect to playing music have to be followed.

"Decibel will have to be maintained. With respect to sound pollution, you have some merit," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, said.

The counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said these establishments were located in a commercial area in conformity with the regulations.

The court asked the civic body to consider having a multi-level parking in the vicinity in view of the petitioner's complaint and remarked that the authorities were liberal with identifying areas as commercial zones.

"This is how they have planned the city. They are very liberal with how they mark commercial areas," the court said.

"Your city panning is so poor. How can you make it a commercial area," it added.

Lawyer Arun Panwar represented the Delhi government.

In his petition, Sharad Vashisht said there were several bars/pubs/restaurants around Qutub Minar in Mehrauli, which saw a high footfall, especially in the evening, and the rush continued till the wee hours in the absence of parking spaces.

The petitioner said he has filed the plea as a representative of the residents of Mehrauli as he is the general secretary of a resident welfare association there.

" The Respondent No. 7 to 22 are Bars/Pubs/Restaurants mushroomed around Qutub Minar... For last 3 years, the petitioner has filed several complaints to the Respondent No. 1 to 6 (Delhi Police, MCD and Archaeological Survey of India authorities) regarding the traffic problem and noise pollution caused by the Respondent no. 7 to 22, but no action has been taken by them to rectify the situation," the petition filed through lawyer Saurabh Sharma said.

"It is important to mention here that the Respondent No. 7 to 22 have open rooftops to serve their customers and the DJ music on these roofs is played so loud and played till late hours in the night that the residents of entire Mehrauli are affected by the same," the petition says.