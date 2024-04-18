PIL in Delhi HC says Kejriwal's safety in danger, seeks extraordinary interim bail

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking "extraordinary interim bail" for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the ground that his safety is in danger as he is confined with hardcore criminals.

Kejriwal is lodged in the Tihar jail in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

The plea said to fulfil the responsibilities of the chief minister, Kejriwal’s physical presence is required in his office and home to take quick decisions on all issues and to pass orders in the welfare of the public at large.

The petition is listed for hearing on April 22 before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora.

A chief minister is also required to pass several orders and directions on different issues and problems on a daily basis, which is not possible from jail or judicial custody, it said.

The petitioner, a law student, mentioned his name as "We, the people of India" in the plea, claiming that he does not want any name, fame or money from this matter.

The public interest litigation (PIL) claimed that the safety and security of Kejriwal is in danger because he is confined with hardcore criminals, who are facing prosecution in cases such as rape, murder, dacoity and bomb blast.

Several inmates including gangsters like Prince Teotia and Tillu Tajpuria were killed in custody despite the security given by the jail authorities, it alleged.

The petitioner said he has "decided, by using his 'veto power', to release" on extraordinary interim bail Kejriwal in all the criminal cases lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pending against him till the completion of his tenure and the trial. PTI SKV SKV KSS KSS