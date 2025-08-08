PIL in Kerala HC seeks implementation of CAG recommendations on human-wildlife conflict

Kochi, Aug 8 (PTI) A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking directions to the state government to implement the CAG recommendations aimed at preventing and mitigating human-wildlife conflict.

The petition, by animal rights activist Angels Nair, also seeks immediate steps to restore forest and wildlife habitats to save farmers and tribals from wild animal attacks.

The recently filed petition has said that the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report tabled in the Kerala Assembly in July last year contained recommendations titled 'Implementation of preventive and mitigative measures in respect of Human Wildlife Conflict'.

The petition has sought directions to the state government to implement the CAG recommendations.

Nair has also sought stringent action against the Chakkittapara Grama Panchayat in Kozhikode district for reportedly passing a resolution to empanel 20 shooters to kill wild animals entering the village.

He has claimed that such an action on the part of the panchayat committee was "anti-national" and "treason".

Besides these, the plea also seeks a ban on the elephant-repelling activities of the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) and dismantling of the unscientifically erected barricades on the elephant corridors and passages.

Nair has claimed that such activities of the RRT fall within the definition of 'hunting' under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and that it results in elephants retaliating against humans. PTI HMP HMP ADB