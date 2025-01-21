PIL in SC challenges BPSC chairperson appointment

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A PIL in the Supreme Court on Tuesday challenged the appointment of Bihar Public Service Commission’s Chairperson Manubhai Parmar, calling it illegal.

The plea filed by advocate Brajesh Singh challenged the appointment saying it was against the constitutional mandate of appointing only those with an "impeccable character" as the chairperson or member of public service commissions.

According to the PIL, Parmar was an accused in the alleged corruption case registered by Bihar’s vigilance bureau and the matter was pending before a special judge in Patna.

"Thus apparently, respondent number 2 (Parmar) is facing serious charges of committing the offence of corruption and forgery and as such his integrity is doubtful and therefore, he ought not to have been appointed as the chairman of BPSC," the petition said.

It said Parmar did not fulfil the basic eligibility criteria for being appointed to the constitutional post of chairperson as he was not a person with an impeccable character. PTI MNR AMK