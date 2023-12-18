PIL in SC seeks court-monitored probe into Parliament security breach

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation under the supervision of a former apex court judge into the December 13 Parliament security breach.

Two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- had jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow smoke from canisters and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two others - Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi -- released coloured smoke from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi" outside Parliament House premises.

Lalit Jha, the fifth accused, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media.

The PIL was filed by lawyer petitioner Abu Sohel through advocate Shruti Bist.

“Pass appropriate writ, order or direction in the nature of 'independent, credible and impartial Judicial investigation under Supervision of Retired Supreme Court Judge into the matter of major security breach on December 13, into the lower house of Parliament,” the plea said.

Six people have so far been arrested by Delhi police for their varying roles in the case and the probe is on.

The arrested accused are Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Neelam Devi, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat.

The Supreme Court is on a winter break till January 1. PTI SJK SJK SK SK